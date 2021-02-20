BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, February 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
Jefferson (Cress Williams) is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session.
Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to care for a still comatose Grace (Chantal Thuy).
Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough.
China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.
The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#403).
Original airdate 2/22/2021.