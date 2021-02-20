WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
AMUSEMENT FOR ALL — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Cedar Point Announces Reopening, Celebrating 150 Years
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#904).MORE NEWS: President Biden Visited Pfizer’s COVID-19 Kalamazoo Plant On Friday
Original airdate 2/26/2021.