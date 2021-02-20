PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Abby Segal, Noel Qualter, Christoph Kuch, and Ray Lum.
The magicians featured in the episode include Abby Segal, Noel Qualter, Christoph Kuch, and Ray Lum.

Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#721).
Original airdate 2/26/2021.