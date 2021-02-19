(CBS Detroit) – Ford Motor Company expands its recall for faulty airbags.
More than 154,000 vehicles are being recalled.
Those include ford rangers from 2004-to-2011, mustangs, GTs, Fusions, and the Edge.
Some Lincoln and Mercury vehicles are also included.
This comes as the automaker says it lost track of some older Takata airbags installed in 45 ranger pickup trucks.
