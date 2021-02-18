  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 888 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 85 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 72 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

RELATED: Oakland County: Health Division Has Administered Nearly All COVID Vaccine Doses Received

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 578,091 and 15,273 deaths as of Feb. 18.

RELATED: Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather

 

In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 517,991 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE: Detroit Archbishop Sprinkles Ashes Due To COVID-19 Concerns

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.