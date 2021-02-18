(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit residents who are 60 or older with chronic health conditions are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center.
The city says examples of underlying conditions, which make an individual more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, include: Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, cancer (current/in remission), cardiomyopathy, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, coronary artery disease, Cystic Fibrosis, dementia, diabetes, HIV, heart conditions, hypertension, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis and sickle cell.RELATED: Oakland County: Health Division Has Administered Nearly All COVID Vaccine Doses Received
Those individuals can call 313-230-0505 and get an appointment as early as this week. When arriving for the appointment at TCF Center, patients will be asked to show evidence of their condition, such as a health provider note, insurance record, prescription bottle or any other document that verifies their condition.
Last week, Mayor Mike Duggan opened eligibility to residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their live-in caregivers and announced Senior Saturdays, a series of weekend vaccination events for Detroiters age 65 or older, at two area churches.RELATED: Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather
Duggan also announced a program to provide $2 rides to the TCF Center for Detroit residents without their own transportation. That program includes wheelchair accessible vehicles for individuals with physical disabilities.
Scheduling Appointments
Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday to make an appointment. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.MORE: Detroit Archbishop Sprinkles Ashes Due To COVID-19 Concerns
