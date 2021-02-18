Southfield (CW50) – Moses Shepherd is a local entrepreneur who has found success in several different areas of the business world. Shepherd was born and raised in Detroit and began his career managing eight fuel convenient stores. He used his time managing these stores as an opportunity to learn from his business-minded employers, while fostering his passion for the fuel and oil business.

Shepherd is currently the owner of ACE Petroleum, which announced a five-year, multi-million dollar deal with the City of Detroit, providing fueling service to the city’s fleet of vehicles including police cars, fire trucks, buses, and emergency vehicles. The significance of the deal is not lost on Shepherd, as ACE is Detroit’s first minority-owned fuel provider. Shepherd hopes other minority entrepreneurs see the deal as an inspiration to not give up on their dreams.

While he’s not working as a businessman, Shepherd represents the largest African American owned apartment portfolio in the city of Detroit. His investment company provides housing to local nonprofit agencies in the city and assists hundreds of families with a goal to eradicate homelessness in Detroit.

Shepherd has a passion or inspiring others and wants to use his life story to help other entrepreneurs build their businesses and achieve their dreams. Last month, he shared an abbreviated version of his journey through his career on his Facebook page. The post drew the eyes of more than 1 million users and was shared across the platform over hundreds of times. Shepherd saw the popularity of the post as a much needed infusion of inspiration during the difficult times that the business world have been experiencing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moses Shepherd joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his ventures into several different industries and how he wants to use the story of his life to inspire future business leaders.

