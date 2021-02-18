(CBS DETROIT) – Paul Robeson Malcom X Academy is a pre-K through 8 school.
Part of the curriculum teaches the contributions African people made in the United States and Diaspora.
Every morning students start the day with the Black National Anthem and calm classroom exercises that includes relaxation by stretching and breathing before getting into their studies.
Students are also encouraged to practice two of the seven principles of Kwanza daily.
HARAMBE which means “unity” and UJIMA meaning “collective work and responsibility.”
