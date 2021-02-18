  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black History Month, curriculum, Paul Robeson Malcom X Academy

(CBS DETROIT) – Paul Robeson Malcom X Academy is a pre-K through 8 school. 

Part of the curriculum teaches the contributions African people made in the United States and Diaspora.

READ MORE: MDOT: Frontenac Street Overpass Demolition Requires Closing I-94 This Weekend In Detroit

Every morning students start the day with the Black National Anthem and calm classroom exercises that includes relaxation by stretching and breathing before getting into their studies.

Students are also encouraged to practice two of the seven principles of Kwanza daily. 

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths Thursday

HARAMBE which means “unity” and UJIMA meaning “collective work and responsibility.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather

 