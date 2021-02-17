MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 939 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 577,203 and 15,188 deaths as of Feb. 17.
In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 517,991 recovered cases of COVID-19.
