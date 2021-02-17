Southfield (CW50) – Small businesses are the heart of Detroit. Entrepreneurs across the city have contributed significantly, to Detroit’s revival as a destination city. But who helps these entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground and advocates for their success?

Jennyfer Crawford’s career started her a career in the construction field, working as an assistant to several project managers on different projects across the city, eventually going on to work for the Little Caesars Construction Department. A career in construction management was not a place Crawford felt was right for her. This led to a career shift into the world of small business, not only starting her own with Ask Jennyfer, but using her platform to advocate and market hundreds of small businesses across the city.

One of the largest platforms Crawford built for these businesses was the creation of All Things Detroit, a local business showcase that features more than 250 small businesses and draws more than 14,000 shoppers to Detroit’s historic Eastern Market each time it is held. As the popularity of All Things Detroit grew, the idea behind the special event led Crawford to see the day be recognized a national holiday. Now, every year on the Sunday before Easter, National All Things Detroit Day is celebrated at Eastern Market and across the city.

A main focus of Ask Jennyfer is to tell the story behind the small businesses. Telling the story of a brand helps consumers relate or connect with the business and if they fall in love with the story behind a product, they’re likely to fall in love with the product as well.

