(CBS DETROIT) – As a result of major snowfall in the forecast and expected difficult driving conditions, 3,000 COVID vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the TCF Center are rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.
The scheduled time for the new date remains the same as the original date. The second dose appointment also will not change and will remain on March 16.RELATED: Michigan Mother Uses Daily Game Of Dress-Up To Teach 5-Year-Old About Black History
If any individual scheduled a $2 ride for Tuesday, the city says the ride will now arrive on Saturday at the same time.
All individuals with appointments will be contacted by scheduling staff to confirm details for their new Saturday appointment. Individuals who have a conflict with the new date may call the scheduling staff at (313) 230-0505 to reschedule.RELATED: Former Detroit TV Anchor Dies One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine
The full list of individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at the TCF Center includes:
- Any Detroit resident age 65 or older
- K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers
- U.S. Post Office employees who live or work in Detroit
- Employees of the City of Detroit or City-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)
- State and federal law enforcement living or working in Detroit at a work site
- Clergy members interacting face-to-face with members of their congregation
- Funeral home/mortuary employees living or working in Detroit
- Healthcare workers with the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit
- Food service workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees, living or working in Detroit
- Security guards living or working in Detroit
- Janitors living or working in Detroit
- Detroit residents with documented intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Detroit residents who are home healthcare providers
Scheduling Appointments
Eligible residents can call (313) 230-0505 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday to make an appointment. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.MORE: Michigan Reports 1,265 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Sunday And Monday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.