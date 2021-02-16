(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 22 Michigan schools.
On Monday, Feb. 15, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to five cases.RELATED: Michigan Reports 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths Tuesday
The state reported 24 cases among students and staff at Forest Hills Central which is in Kent County and is the highest number of cases this week.RELATED: Man Found Fatally Stabbed In Hotel Parking Lot After Fight
In Detroit, there were five cases reported among staff at Barack Obama Leadership Academy; two cases reported among students at Jalen Rose Leadership Academy and two cases reported among students at the College of Creative Studies.
Lawrence Tech University in Southfield reported eight cases among students and in Dearborn at Divine Child Elementary School there were two cases reported among students.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.MORE: Michigan Mother Uses Daily Game Of Dress-Up To Teach 5-Year-Old About Black History
