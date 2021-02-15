MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,265 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 8 deaths Sunday and Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 575,489 and 15,158 deaths as of Feb. 15.RELATED: Stafford Family Pledges $1M To Build New Detroit Education Center
RELATED: DSO Plans A Fall Return To Orchestra Hall
In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE: Mayor Mike Duggan To Take Part In Oval Office Meeting With Biden
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.