CHARMED – Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HIGH STAKES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must come to terms with their romantic relationships as they face the greatest sacrifice of their lives.RELATED: An Inconvenient Truth - Charmed
Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton.RELATED: Someone’s Going to Die - Charmed
PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (episode #303).MORE: An Inconvenient Truth - Charmed
Original airdate 2/14/2021.