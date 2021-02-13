LEGACIES – Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FACING REALITY — After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick.
Meanwhile, Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn't go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future.
Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star.
Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star.

Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305).
Original airdate 2/18/2021.