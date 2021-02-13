  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THE FIGHT CONTINUES – Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca.

RELATED: Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio - Riverdale

Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives.

Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters.

RELATED: The Fate of the Buried Treasure - Nancy Drew

Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith also star.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205).

Original airdate 2/17/2021.

MORE: Don’t Fence Me In - Walker

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.