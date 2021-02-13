NANCY DREW – Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca.
Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives.
Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters.
Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith also star.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205).
Original airdate 2/17/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.