BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, February 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WAR – The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on.

Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues to be concerned about Jefferson (Cress Williams).

Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school.

Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantel Chuy also star.

The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Billie Woodruff (#402).

Original airdate 2/15/2021.