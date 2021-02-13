  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, Two Sentence Horror Stories

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:30pm

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF – An Indigenous man faces dark history when he and his girlfriend visit an Old West reenactment for their podcast.

Joel Oulette, Christie Burke, Brian Cyburt and Steve Bacic star.

Kimani Ray Smith directed the episode written by Ryan Harris and Migizi Pensoneau. (#210).

Original airdate 2/16/2021.