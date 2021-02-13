TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:30pm
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF – An Indigenous man faces dark history when he and his girlfriend visit an Old West reenactment for their podcast.RELATED: Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio - Riverdale
Joel Oulette, Christie Burke, Brian Cyburt and Steve Bacic star.RELATED: The Fate of the Buried Treasure - Nancy Drew
Kimani Ray Smith directed the episode written by Ryan Harris and Migizi Pensoneau. (#210).MORE: Don’t Fence Me In - Walker
Original airdate 2/16/2021.