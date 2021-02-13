  • WWJ-TV

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

I SWEAR I WOKE UP, I KNOW I’M NOT DREAMING – When her twin sister is paralyzed suddenly from a stroke, a Nigerian American nurse must protect her from a broken medical system’s neglect, and a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected.

Martyne Musau and Nicole Nkowkolo star.

Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Melody Cooper and Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#209).

Original airdate 2/16/2021.