WALKER – Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
WALKER'S PAST COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM – When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe.
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) gets caught up in Walker’s old case while August (Kale Culley) threatens to blow his father’s cover.
Trey (Jeff Pierre) starts his new job.
The episode was written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin (#105).
Original airdate 2/18/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.