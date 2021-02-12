  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – In a final parting gift to the city he represented for over a decade, former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his family pledge $1 million to build a new education center in Detroit.

His wife Kelly Stafford announced the donation on Instagram.

They’ll be partnering with Say Detroit a nonprofit helping low income families with education.

The new center is expected to help people of all ages.

