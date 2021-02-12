  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,193 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 573,372 and 15,062 deaths as of Feb. 12.

In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

