(CBS DETROIT) – Its a tale of 2 chefs, 1 kitchen and the collaboration of a very special dish.

“This dish is called Black Bottom and Pole Town Pierogis with harvest festival greens.” Says Chef Phil Jones of Fhamacy Foods

Behind this unique dish created by Jones a renown Detroit Chef, is a special historic story, one that he’s sharing along with the recipe with Jason Belhart, kitchen manager at Founders Brewing Company In Detroit’s Midtown.

“It talks about the loss of community here in the city of Detroit, we had black bottom which one time was black mecca here in the city of Detroit and wonderful area where you had doctors you had lawyers.”

Jones says certain infrastructure interfered with promenade black populated areas in the city forcing many of them to no longer exist. Although, now he says there is redemption taking place and the collard greens in the dish represents that.

“We have this wonderful unban agriculture piece going on” Jones says during an interview on Friday

In honor of Black History Month, Founders Brewing Company honoring Chef Jones by featuring this and other dishes throughout the month. The restaurant known for its handcraft beer and deli items, adding this African American, Detroit inspired culinary to their menu. Founders Kitchen Manager Jason Belhart says they’re getting a great response from customers who have an appreciation for the uniqueness.

“To have that kind of dish out here and the uniqueness of it, a lot of people had pierogis before but they haven’t had this kind of fusion of cuisines.”

Belhart says that fusion pairs well with the KBS Brew. Jones honored his dish is featured, but more importantly a piece of Detroit’s history being told. He says.

“Every meal shared, is a story told.”

The black bottom pole town pierogis stuffed with sweet potatoes will be available through Sunday at Founders, then chef Jones famous shrimp and grits will be featured through the remainder of February.

For more information about Founders Brewing Company visit http://www.foundersbrewing.com

