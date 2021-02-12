(CBS DETROIT) – Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Detroit, police say.
It happened Thursday at 9:47 p.m. in the area of Ellis and Abington.
Police say a 32-year-old woman and a man (John Doe) were shot.
They were both transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
Friday afternoon, circumstances pertaining to this incident were unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
