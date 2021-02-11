Southfield (CW50) – In the 2018 mid-term elections, a man’s name appeared on the ticket for Lt. Governor who was not just a community activist, but a man who’s known for his technical, problem-solving mind and a passion for creating a better community for those who are historically underrepresented.
This man, of course, was Garlin Gilchrist II. His win, alongside Whitmer, wrote him into the history books as Michigan’s first Black Lt. Governor. However, the now Lt. Governor didn’t see this as him personally making history, but the voters of Michigan making history for electing change that led to representation for some of Michigan’s most underserved communities.
While he’s not performing his roles at our state’s capital, Gilchrist is a husband and a father of three. He joins Lisa Germani on this exclusive web interview to discuss his role as a father and what his position as Lt. Governor means to him.
You can hear more from the Lt. Governor as he tells the story of his life before politics on Saturday’s Community Connect at 7am on CW50