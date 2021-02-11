(CBS Detroit) – Walmart and Sams Club stores are joining the vaccine race to fight the coronavirus.
The big-box chains will start administering COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow.
The retailers will provide the service at more than one thousand pharmacies in 22 states beginning this week. Walmart says it will focus on locations in underserved communities.
The companies are aiming to deliver nearly $13 million coronavirus vaccine doses every month.
