(CBS DETROIT)– While COVID-19 vaccinations continues in the TCF parking structure for seniors and essential workers, another vulnerable population who cannot utilize the drive thru service being vaccinated on the opposite side of the center. Executive Director for The Pope Francis Center Father Tim McCabe says this is the 2nd round of shots for nearly 100 of the city’s homeless population.

“People experiencing homelessness that got vaccinated we vaccinated about 46% of them two weeks ago when we did it.”

On Thursday Father McCabe says the homeless guests at TCF is there to receive their 2nd and final dose of the Moderna vaccine. He says it’s crucial for those living on the streets to have as much protection against the virus as possible.

“It’s a public health issue so having the folks that are really at highest risk getting vaccinated is really important, obviously where they are and where they travel in order to keep that spread among them at a minimal I think is pretty important.”

Father McCabe and some staff also receiving their 2nd dose. He says vaccinations are important, but there’s a great need for the homeless especially during the pandemic, and they are providing that at the TCF center.

“We have showers we have laundry we have two meals a day, we do medical clinics dental clinics things the homeless need to actually survive.”

With the recent arctic air and temps expecting to drop even more, Father McCabe is hoping to offer overnight services at TCF. He also says anyone experiencing homelessness will be able to receive a vaccine there.

The Pope Francis center operates on donations. For more information please visit http://www.popefranciscenter.org

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.