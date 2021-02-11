MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,284 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 75 deaths Thursday.
In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
