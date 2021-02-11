  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – McDonald’s is bringing back a classic.

Orange Hi-C is returning to restaurants after a four-year hiatus.

The company says it was encouraged by the number of requests it got on social media for the drink’s return.

Orange HI-C which first debuted in 1955 will start rolling out next week with nationwide availability coming this summer.

