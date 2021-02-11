(CBS Detroit) – A federal judge sets a new date for the trial of five men accused in the plot against Governor Whitmer.
The trial originally scheduled for March 23rd in Grand Rapids is being pushed back to October 12th.RELATED: McDonald’s To Bring Back The Classic Orange Hi-C
The new date comes nearly one year after federal agents uncovered the plot back in October 2020.RELATED: Federal Government Is Investigating Counterfeit N-95 Mask Operation
US District, Judge Robert Jonker, says the delay will give defense lawyers more time to prepare.MORE: Walmart and Sams Club Starts To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.