(CBS DETROIT) – More people are needing more help staying warm this winter.

“People have been coming in much more than before. The only comparison we can compare it to is probably to years ago when the vortex came to town,” said Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries President/CEO Chad Audi.

Warming centers are not just filling up with the homeless population.

Families having a hard keeping up on heat payments are finding their way to shelters.

“So both the population of male adults as well as women and children has been at least 20 percent on the rise,” said Audi.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries is stepping in to keep families out the cold.

“We had at least two people we saw and one whole family, three children and their mother who decided to come to our shelter because they said they don’t have heat. Before they used to turn the stove in to get warmed up but because what they’ve seen with other homes setting up on fire they did not want to take the risk for their children,” said Audi.

Sarita Darrell found refuge at the genesis house on West Chicago in Detroit.

She says having a warm place to rest and eat is a true blessing, one that she’s grateful for.

“The worry is gone. At ease. You know, you got a nice warm bed, beautiful comforts and pillows, and just don’t give up out there. Keep on striving because the shelters are wonderful,” said Darrell.

Men looking for a break from the cold can stop at the Third Avenue location near Mack.

Services are available 24/7 and no one is turned away.

For more information on warming centers in Detroit call the Health Department at 313-876-4000.

