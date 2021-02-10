(CBS DETROIT) – It’s February in Michigan so of course its freezing, but with temps dropping to frigid levels this week experts reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gary Bubar, the Public Affairs Specialist and Traffic Safety with AAA Michigan says they have issued a Statewide Arctic Air Advisory this week.

“We are looking at some cold temperatures at least for the next week, we’re going to be hard pressed to see freezing.”

Bubar says, drivers want to make sure their cars are going to start. He has some important tips that can keep drivers from being stranded and dealing with extra repair cost.

“Make sure that you have your car parked overnight where it’s protected from the wind and the snow and the elements if you can, indoors work even better.”

Bubar says if you don’t have a shed or garage, park your vehicle in a position where the front is not facing the wind direction. He says the number one auto repair they see during the cold months are car batteries. Also there are crucial items that should always be kept in the vehicle just in case your stranded.

“Boots and hat and gloves and a blanket and it doesn’t hurt to have an extra battery and charger an extra battery pack to make sure you don’t lose power and you can stay in communication.”

He says it’s also important to keep the gas tank above half, check tire pressure, and make sure you have plenty of window washing fluid

AAA’s Arctic Air Advisory