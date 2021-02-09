(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more 30 Michigan schools.
On Monday, Feb. 8, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However in Detroit, there were 14 cases reported among students at the University of Detroit Jesuit Highschool and Academy and five cases reported among staff at Barack Obama Leadership Academy.
In Macomb County, at both Anchor Bay North Middle School and Armada High School, there were two cases reported among students.
At Pine Knob Elementary, Oxford High School and Notre Dame Prep Academy there were two cases reported among students. However at Seaholm High School there were two cases reported among both staff and students.
In Wayne County, at St. Frances Cabrini Middle School, there were five cases reported among students and three cases reported among students at Belleville High School.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. for more information visit here.
