MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 563 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 60 deaths for Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 31 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 569,980 and 14,965 deaths as of Feb. 9.

In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.