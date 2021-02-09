  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Comcast is offering $1 million in grants for Detroit’s minority owned businesses.

Any Detroit based business whose owner is a person of color can apply for a grant of up to $10,000.

The money is part of Comcast’s Rise Investment Fund, which aims to help businesses survive the pandemic.

Applications will be open from March 1 to March 14. You can apply here.

Businesses must have been open at least three years and have up to 25 employees to be eligible.

Winners will be announced in May.