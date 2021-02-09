(CBS DETROIT) – At least 10 Michigan counties are reporting cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
There are roughly 45 cases being reported throughout the state.RELATED: Comcast To Award $1M In Grants To Detroit Minority-Owned Small Businesses. Here’s Everything To Know
Washtenaw county is reporting at least 23 cases and was the first county to report the variant in Michigan.
Wayne county has at least eight known cases.RELATED: DPD Squad Car’s Speed Appears To Play Factor In Crash That Killed Local Attorney
Roughly 690 cases of the variant have been reported in the United States.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Crash With Detroit Police SUV Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Officers In Stable ConditionMORE: University Of Michigan Expands Weekly Coronavirus Testing
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Caretaker Arraigned, Accused Of Embezzling $50K From 84-Year-Old Michigan Man
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.