BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, February 8, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson.

Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity.

Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401).

Original airdate 2/8/2021.