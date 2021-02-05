(CBS DETROIT)- Doctor Zafar Shamoon is a huge football fan that for the past 12 years have flown to Las Vegas with two of his closest friends to watch the Super bowl. Due to the pandemic the Chief of the Emergency Department at Beaumont Dearborn was not able to fulfill this tradition, instead he says they received the news of a lifetime.

From right to left, Dr. Shamoon pictured with close friends.

“Then sure enough they responded saying well I’m sorry you can’t go to Las Vegas but how about you guys come to the game instead.”

Doctor Shamoon was one of 7,500 healthcare workers personally invited by NFL commissioner Roger Godell to attend the big game, and it’s all thanks to his wife Nadia Yusaf.

“I went on google for Roger Godell email, found his email and sent him an email just telling him how hard my husbands been working on the frontlines and how his friends also that join him its been their tradition, they’re also healthcare workers.” Said Nadia

Just a week later, Godell responded with the big news. Doctor Shamoon says he’s grateful for the recognition and will cherish this unforgettable moment.

“I’m going to make it a point to take a pause and reflect on, think about my dad, he really got me into football. But most importantly the stuff that my team has been through this past year at the Dearborn Beaumont Emergency department all the stuff that we’ve seen and I’m really honored to be alongside them during this pandemic.”

