(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Department are seeking to locate two persons of interest wanted in connection to a carjacking that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Monday, Jan. 31 at 11:06 p.m., in the 19100 block of Lahser.
Police say a 68-year-old woman was getting items out of her green 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when two unknown suspects approached her and demanded her vehicle. One suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. The suspects then entered her vehicle and fled.
The two persons of interest are believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could provide information regarding this crime.
If anyone recognizes these persons of interest or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
