(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is offering a free mobile security app designed to block cyber threats.
“Michigan Secure” alerts users of unsafe wi-fi networks, system tampering and more.
The state says the app helps to protect Chromebooks, iPhones, and Android’s from cyber attacks Without acquiring any personal information.
