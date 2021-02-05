  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is offering a free mobile security app designed to block cyber threats.

“Michigan Secure” alerts users of unsafe wi-fi networks, system tampering and more.

The state says the app helps to protect Chromebooks, iPhones, and Android’s from cyber attacks Without acquiring any personal information.

