MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,379 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 566,630 and 14,797 deaths as of Feb. 5.

In the state as of Jan. 29, there has been a total of 481,801 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

