(CBS DETROIT)- The Scarab Club in Detroit’s Cultural Center opened in 1928 and is one of Michigan’s oldest arts organizations. The club’s commitment to the renewal of the arts in the city, now holding a first of its kind event in honor of black history month. The club’s first Black female Board President Mariuca Rofick speaks about the new exhibition.

“It discusses the feelings that we have as being an American but also being black.”

Rofick, the club’s first black female board President describes the “Souls of Black Folk” Exhibit, which debuts this week. She says in light of the racial unrest in 2020, they felt compelled to bring attention to the struggles black people face. The club which Rofick admits was not always diverse, has collaborated with artist and curator Donna Jackson, to showcase some of Detroit’s emerging black artists.

“The exhibit gives them an outlet for our feelings on the things that have gone on.”

Artists like Carol Morisseau’s piece pays tribute to African Americans killed by police or simply for the color of their skin. Each ribbon represents a life loss.

“From 1863 till about 1957 there’s been like 4000 names that you can just pull up off the internet where black people have been killed in this matter.” Said Morisseau, who says she’s a visual artist

Hundreds of the ribbons have names of those killed recently. Morisseau says unfortunately history is still repeating itself, and through the stoke of a brush she will continue to tell their stories.

“As I paint these people, I love them.”

The “Souls of Black Folk” exhibit starts on Friday February 5 and runs through March 7th at the Scarab Club located across the street from the DIA and Michigan Science Center at 217 Farnsworth Street

For more information on Souls of Black Folk or the Scarab Club please visit us online at https://www.dmjstudio.com/work/souls-of-black-folks or ScarabClub.org or by phone at (313) 831-1250.

To reserve a time slot for the opening night please visit: https://scarabclubofdetroit.wildapricot.org/event-4139609

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.