(CBS DETROIT) – A flood warning has been extended until noon on Friday for the areas surrounding the St. Clair River.
Here’s a look from East China Township where roads are closed due to icy conditions.
Marine City is among the areas seeing minor flooding.
This comes after the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards have been cutting ice jams to reduce flooding and move the water downstream.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Clean Slate Expungement For Michigan Felons
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: State Superintendent Calls For Extending Michigan’s School Year
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.