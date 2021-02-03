  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is calling to extend the number of schools days next year due to lost learning during the pandemic.

Rice testified in front of a joint committee Tuesday and said a return to “pre-pandemic education is not enough” adding that the approach needs to be multi-layered. Michigan schools are currently required to have 180 days.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said, “We’re going to have to look at some creative ways of not just checking off a box for the number of days.”

Rice said in-person classes can resume in the winter if COVID cases remain low and the access to coronavirus vaccines continues to increase.

The state superintendent asked the federal government for a waiver so students in Michigan won’t have to take the standardized math and reading tests in 2021.

