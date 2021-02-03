(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday night, due to a truck striking the Savanah overpass, which is approximately 6 1/2 Mile, southbound I-75 will remain closed overnight.
MDOT says crews will work to repair the steel beams and traffic is being diverted off southbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road.
Motorists can use westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Woodward to eastbound McNichols to rejoin southbound I-75.
MDOT says every effort will be made to open southbound I-75 prior to morning rush hour on Thursday, Feb. 4.
It is unknown if the Savanah overpass will be open by Thursday morning.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Southfield Police: Man Trying To Sell iPhone Robbed And Shot, 17-Year-Old In Custody
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Program Pays For Associate Degree, Trade Certificates