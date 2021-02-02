(CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old is in police custody following a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized, WWJ reports.
It happened Monday at 8:30 p.m. in the 27000 block of Arlington, which is near 11 Mile Road east of Lasher in Southfield.
Authorities say the 18-year-old man met up with the 17-year-old suspect at a home to sell him an iPhone. Instead of paying for the phone the 18-year-old reported the 17-year-old suspect grabbed it and took off running, according to WWJ.
The 18-year-old chased the 17-year-old suspect into an open garage where according to WWJ, there was a struggle. A second suspect then shot the 18-year-old once in the back.
The 18-year-old reportedly then ran to a home where a resident called 911.
Police arrested the 17-year-old and the 18-year-old was listed in stable condition.
