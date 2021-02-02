(CBS DETROIT) — Good paying jobs usually requires good training and you are typically paid based on your skin set. To get more money into more pockets Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a plan to get adults the training they need for free.

“Regardless of whether you’re a democrat or republican, we can all agree on the importance of making sure every michigander has a path to a good paying job in our state,” said Whitmer.

It’s never too late to start over again and the Michigan Reconnect Program is giving residents of age a chance to do just that.

The program pays the tuition costs for eligible adults to get an associates degree from their in-district community college or learn a new skills at participating centers.

“I had some thoughts about going to Lansing Community College to obtain an associates degree but i couldn’t afford the pay and costs of the tuition and still support my kids at the same time. The Michigan Reconnect Program is a great opportunity for me to pursue my dream now,” said Shabaka Bailey.

The $30 million initiative gives over four-million people a shot at rediscovering who they want to be.

Qualified applicants must be at least 25-years-old, a Michigan resident for at least one year, and a high school graduate with no college degree.

“I’m also going to encourage all my friends to reconsider going back to school with the Michigan reconnect program,” said Bailey.

You can submit your application here.

