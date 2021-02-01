MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,066 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Jan. 30. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,033 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 561,307 and 14,609 deaths as of Feb. 1.
In the state as of Jan. 29, there has been a total of 481,801 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
