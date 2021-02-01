(CBS DETROIT) – After being closed for over two months, restaurants in Michigan now welcoming back in door diners. When I asked how she felt about the reopening, regular customer Pat Dempsey-Klott at Jagged Fork restaurant in Lathrup Village responded…

(woo hoo!)

Bright and early Monday morning, Dempsey-Klott and her husband woke up with one thing on their minds.

“Corned Beef Hash, the skillet”

She says it’s delicious, but what makes it even better, is being able to enjoy it while dining in.

“We’ve been counting down, when we heard Big Gretch say she was going to allow opening we were like yeah!” Dempsey – Klott said during an interview at the restaurant on Monday.

A three week pause on indoor dining set by the State’s Health Department in Mid Nov, turned into over 2 ½ months. Owner Katie Montmorency says, naturally things haven’t been easy, but curbside and carry outs have gotten them through, she’s now looking forward to some normalcy.

“We’re going to do the best we can with what we can and hope that within the next month or so we get to open a little bit more and moving forward we can just get back to normal.”

Here are the current COVID-19 safety protocols for Restaurants and Bars in the Michigan.

-Restaurants and bars are only allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people.

-Tables must be six feet apart, with no more than six people per table.

-Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under the same rules.

-Bars and restaurants have to close by 10 p.m. Also contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.

These restrictions will be in effect till February 21st

