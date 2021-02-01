(CBS DETROIT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Moderna announced Monday that doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that had temperature issues have been deemed viable.
The 8,900 doses shipped in mid-January had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold by the monitoring device used to check the vaccine temperature while in transport.
Initial reports had the total doses impacted at 11,900.
An internal investigation determined the cause and lower limit of the cold excursion in these shipments. Based on data provided as part of that investigation, Moderna agreed that the vaccine in this shipment was viable upon arrival and remains viable under the following circumstances:
- Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at -20C
- Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at 2-8C and the doses were placed in refrigerated storage within 30 days
“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”
Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors.
No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Approves Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Tunnel Permits
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Latest: Will The $1,400 Payment Survive Negotiations On The American Rescue Plan?